...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Community Holidays needs sponsors for Christmas gifts
Each year at this time throughout our Laramie community individuals, couples and families struggle to make ends meet. In Laramie, they can still be filled with hope that they will have a wonderful Christmas morning.
Community Holidays, a collaborative effort of several churches, businesses, and other organizations, is seeking individuals and families to sponsor a family, a couple or a single person in need of some assistance for the holidays. The group is coordinating with churches, Toys for Tots, city of Laramie, Laramie Interfaith and Albany County schools.
A new feature this year will be a fresh Christmas tree donated by the Vedauwoo Fire Department for the first 30 applicants. Trees can be delivered by one of their trucks, or picked up from its Christmas tree lot across from Walmart.
To donate, sponsor a family or for more information, visit the website communityholidays.org. Applications for Christmas gift bags also are available at the website or at many local businesses throughout the community.
Donation checks are also accepted, made out to Community Holidays, c/o First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St., Laramie WY 82072.