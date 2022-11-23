Increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year.
More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the ‘Welcome to Wyoming’ or ‘Entering Wyoming’ signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs and road signs have continued to be stolen, as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
“Stolen stop signs cause a great risk to the traveling public. Travelers unfamiliar with an area can blow through an intersection and involve themselves and others in a crash they normally would have stopped or yielded to,” said Clyde Harnden, District 1 Traffic Supervisor, in a news release.
The large “Welcome to Wyoming” signs cost upwards of $2,000-$3,000 to manufacture and replace, while the smaller “Welcome to Wyoming” signs range from $1,500-$2,000.
Theft in the state of Wyoming, including sign theft, is broken into two theft levels – felony and misdemeanor.
1. If the value of the stolen property or services is $1,000 or more, the person commits a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
2. Person commits misdemeanor theft by stealing property or services valued at less than $1,000. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft is six months’ imprisonment and a $750 fine.
Defacing signs with stickers or markings also damages state property and can carry a fine if caught.
The cost to replace signs and posts, as well as clean defaced and damaged signs comes out of the state highway maintenance budget, which is also used to clear snow, repair potholes and maintain the highways.
Please contact the Laramie District Office at 307-745-2127 to inform of a missing or stolen sign.
Community Holidays needs sponsors for Christmas gifts
Each year at this time throughout our Laramie community individuals, couples and families struggle to make ends meet. In Laramie, they can still be filled with hope that they will have a wonderful Christmas morning.
Community Holidays, a collaborative effort of several churches, businesses, and other organizations, is seeking individuals and families to sponsor a family, a couple or a single person in need of some assistance for the holidays. The group is coordinating with churches, Toys for Tots, city of Laramie, Laramie Interfaith and Albany County schools.
A new feature this year will be a fresh Christmas tree donated by the Vedauwoo Fire Department for the first 30 applicants. Trees can be delivered by one of their trucks, or picked up from its Christmas tree lot across from Walmart.
To donate, sponsor a family or for more information, visit the website communityholidays.org. Applications for Christmas gift bags also are available at the website or at many local businesses throughout the community.
Donation checks are also accepted, made out to Community Holidays, c/o First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St., Laramie WY 82072.