Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park.
The grand opening will be 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and the walking tour will continue from 4-9 p.m. every night until Jan. 7, 2023.
The tour will follow the walking path, including the playgrounds, and loop back on itself. The event will include 29 specially-selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights — one at the entrance and the other at the exit.
On Fridays and Saturdays local organizations and businesses will sell treats and drink, and also feature musical entertainment.
Gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 24 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.84 per gallon, while the highest was $4.23, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.