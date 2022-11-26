Winter Lights Festival
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, and the southern Laramie Range. This includes the city of Laramie, as well as Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. * WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roadways and low visibilities in falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park.
The walking tour will be from 4-9 p.m. every night until Jan. 7, 2023.
The tour will follow the walking path, including the playgrounds, and loop back on itself. The event will include 29 specially-selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights — one at the entrance and the other at the exit.
On Fridays and Saturdays local organizations and businesses will sell treats and drink, and also feature musical entertainment.
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout December.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
