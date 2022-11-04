Average gas prices down nearly 6 cents in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.25 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.54 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
