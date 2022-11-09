Wyoming, Colorado law enforcement will show zero tolerance
This Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry.
The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force on Saturday and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.
Coordinated enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, before, during and after the game.
“One-third of Wyoming’s fatalities last year and again this year are directly related to impaired driving,” Interim Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a news release. “Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.”
Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Cheyenne Police Department.
Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.
Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and the direction of travel.
There have been 112 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2022 compared to 96 a year ago.
District-wide crack seal project to begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation started a district-wide crack sealing project on Tuesday, Nov. 8, weather permitting.
Crews started with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections will be impacted in Albany, Laramie and Carbon counties; crews will be moving to different locations based on weather conditions and equipment or material availability.
Motorists should expect flaggers and potential short delays as crews work. Stay alert and be prepared to slow down if driving in any of the project locations in the coming weeks.
This project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.