Worth noting, Oct. 1, 2022

Wyomingites looking for a way to assist victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and elsewhere can donate to the following aid organizations:

American Red Cross: redcross.org/donate/donation.html , or call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)

UMCOR U.S. Disaster Response and Recovery, a United Methodist Church ministry: advance.umcmission.org/p-620-umcor-us-disaster-response-and-recovery.aspx

Episcopal Relief and Development Hurricane Relief Fund: support.episcopalrelief.org/hurricane-relief/

Feeding Florida, a food bank network: feedingflorida.org/taking-action/donate

Farm Share, a Florida nonprofit that said it was providing food for those in need: farmshare.networkforgood.com/projects/100576-main-giving-page

Florida Disaster Fund: volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf/

Convoy of Hope, a Missouri nonprofit that said it was delivering supplies to Hurricane Ian victims: https://tinyurl.com/convoyofhopeianresponse

Community Emergency Operation Center, run by Florida nonprofit Dream Defenders: secure.actblue.com/donate/ceoc