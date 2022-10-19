Average gasoline prices in Wyoming decline by 1.4 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 419, 420, 421, 422, 427, AND 428... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 417...419...420...421... 422 422...427 AND ...428. * WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming decline by 1.4 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 42.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.41 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
LHS Key Club canned food collection
The Laramie High School Key Club will be hosting a canned food collection n order to collect raise food donations for Laramie Interfaith.
Plastic bags will be left in the Beitel/Tree neighborhoods and the middle school neighborhoods starting Wednesday and through Saturday.
The project is a collaborative effort between Laramie Interfaith and LHS Key Club. Volunteers will deliver the grocery bags to the neighborhoods.
Laramie Interfaith is a nonprofit organization that partners with other local nonprofits and organizations that aim to provide food and basic necessities for local residents.
UW sorority raises over $9,000for Make-a-Wish Foundation
UW’s chapter of Chi Omega dedicated a week to raising a total of $9,139.28 for the Wyoming Make-a-Wish Foundation. This is the 20th year the sorority has partnered with the foundation, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.
The average cost of a wish in Wyoming is $8,000, meaning the donation could help grant more than one wish.
The group partnered with local businesses and held events to encourage people to donate to the cause. Poppy’s and The Human Bean had special days where they donated 10% of their profits for the cause. Mary’s Mountain Cookies participated as well, donating 100% of their profits for the occasion.
“It was very cool to see a whole community come together,” Chi Omega Community Service Director Katie Couture said.
The sorority also partnered with other members of fraternity and sorority life on the UW campus to raise money through a cornhole tournament and fundraiser to meet their goal.
Couture and other members of Chi Omega had been planning the week of events since June. The group said it was well worth the effort to support a foundation that has special significance to many of the members.
“In the end it was so rewarding to see how successful that event was after all the work that went into planning it,” Couture said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.