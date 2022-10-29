Hunting preference points deadline
CHEYENNE — The state wildlife agency is again reminding hunters and would-be hunters, whether a Wyoming resident or from elsewhere, about an Oct. 31 deadline to apply for hunting preference points.
A Tuesday news release and email from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department noted people can seek for these points: “Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn sheep; nonresidents can acquire elk, deer and antelope points, as well.”
A single such point can be “acquired per species annually,” reminded WGFD in its new announcement. “Hunters must purchase a preference point for a species for two consecutive years to maintain their totals. Residents who were unsuccessful in their 2022 moose or bighorn sheep applications were automatically awarded a point.”
“Totals for the 2023 hunt season will be updated in late November,” according to WGFD. It directed people to wgfd.wyo.gov/hunting/preference-points in order to see how many points they currently have.
Applications must be submitted through the agency’s website, via wgfd.wyo.gov/apply-or-buy, the news release stated.
Wreaths Across America VFW Taco Dinner
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 in Laramie is co-hosting a taco dinner and silent action from 5-7 p.m. at 2142 E. Garfield St. to raise funds for Wreaths Across America.
The event is co-hosted by Jacques Laramie Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and $10 tickets per person can be purchased at the door.
The event is to help purchase wreaths for veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season, which will be during National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17. Wreaths are $15 each and the order deadline is Nov. 28.
Donations also are accepted online at WAA-Greenhill on gofundme.com or at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
For more information, email waa-greehill@charter.net or visit the Jacques Laramie Chapter NSDAR Facebook page.
