Average gas prices fall by almost 7 cents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in the state.
Average gas prices fall by almost 7 cents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in the state.
Prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 32.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was $3.19 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79. That is a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Annual Pumpkin Walk scheduled
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is inviting the public to its 13th annual Pumpkin Walk.
The family fun featuring games, prizes, treats and food vendors is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. on Thursday at the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison located at 975 Snowy Range Rd.
Other fall fun activities during the event for family and friends include a straw maze, a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat, the rock monster and much more.
Discounted admission to the site is $4 per adult, and children are free. Ticket fees directly support this annual event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Follow us on Facebook for the latest information or contact Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site at 307-745-6161 or online at wyomingterritorialprison.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.