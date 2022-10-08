Faith & Blue Food Drive
A Faith & Blue Food Drive is scheduled to help Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen fulfill their missions of helping the community.
This event will be from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at First Christian Church located at 2130 Garfield St. The public is invited to donate some food and get to know local law enforcement officers, as well as people with Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen, which will be receiving all proceeds.
Law enforcement personnel will include the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie Police Department.
The National Faith & Blue Weekend was created with the purpose of safer and stronger communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve.
The events occur in communities across the country and are designed to all happen on the same weekend of Oct. 7-10. These activities are designed to facilitate law enforcement officers and the public getting to know one another and to build mutual understanding.
Laramie Audubon Society free program
Matt Allshouse, a conservation ranching program manager at National Audubon Society and a University of Wyoming alum who studied rangeland ecology, will be hosting a free program scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The program will be in the street-level auditorium at UW’s Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center located at the corner of Lewis and 10th Streets. Attendees are advised to arrive early to find on-street parking.
Allshouse, who grew up on a family ranch near Sybille Canyon, will highlight grassland bird species of southeastern Wyoming and their habitat requirements. His presentation will also focus on the creation of the National Audubon Society’s Conservation Ranching program, which provides free technical assistance to ranchers with the goal of improving forage quantity and quality while also improving habitat for grassland birds.
