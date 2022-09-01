Higher Ground Fair returns to Laramie
After a two-year hiatus, the Higher Ground Fair returns to Laramie this month.
Higher Ground Fair returns to Laramie
A celebration of the six Rocky Mountain states and the native first nations that call the region home, the fair is a welcoming space that brings old ways and new possibilities together, says a press release from event organizers.
“We can talk all we want about the great divide between people in this country and how much that hurts all of us, but it isn’t going to change unless we intentionally and proactively do something about it,” said Gayle Woodsum, the fair’s founding director. “The Higher Ground Fair is trying to do just that.”
The event is part country fair, part music festival, part food fest and part conference — all celebrating community tradition and innovation in agriculture and ranching, music and dance, arts and crafts, animals, the environment, social action and a host of other areas. There will be contests, hands-on workshops and demonstrations, music and dance stages, speaker stages and stuff for kids.
Proceeds benefit Feeding Laramie Valley.
The Higher Ground Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie.
For tickets or more information, contact 307-223-4300 or info@highergroundfair.org, or visit highergroundfair.org.
Highway Patrol trooper arrested, charges not released
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Tuesday by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a WHP news release sent out at 5:30 p.m. that day.
On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, the release said. The Cheyenne-based trooper, Sgt. Gabriel Testerman, was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Neither WHP spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck nor a CPD spokesperson responded immediately to questions about Testerman’s charges.
An investigation is ongoing and media inquiries were directed to CPD. The Highway Patrol said in the release that it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”
