Public comment sought for Casper Aquifer draft plan
People have until Oct. 8 to comment on the Casper Aquifer Protection Draft Plan, a raft of regulations aimed at establishing more layers of protection for the Casper Aquifer, which is the main source of the city of Laramie’s potable water.
The draft plan is available to review online at cityoflaramie.org/CAPPupdate and in person at City Hall in the clerk’s office, 406 Ivinson Ave. The draft also can be seen at the Albany County Annex in the planning department, 1002 S. 3rd St.
Comment can be submitted electronically at https://tinyurl.com/2w3sd9pe. People also can mail comments to City of Laramie City Clerk, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073; or Albany County Annex Planning Department, 1002 S. 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82070. They also can be hand-delivered to those physical addresses.
Along with accepting public comment on the draft aquifer plan, a series of public meetings will be held 6-8 p.m. at the Municipal Operations Center, 4373 N. 3rd St.
For more information, contact Darren Parkin at 307-721-5213.
Cultural Trust Fund grant applications now submitted electronically
The next Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant application deadline for projects, events and activities scheduled to begin after Jan. 1 is set for 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.
WCTF grants are restricted to nonprofit and governmental entity applicants based in Wyoming and require a match, though that match can be cash or appropriate in-kind contributions.
Beginning with this year’s grant application deadline, the application process will be conducted electronically.
To get complete information on the grant application process and review guidelines, visit wyoculturaltrust.com.
Applicants can still submit a draft application for review prior to deadline through the grant portal. Cultural Trust Fund Program Coordinator Renée Bovée will review drafts and provide comments through the grant portal.