ACSO warns of phone scam
Albany County residents have become the target of a phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement officer, according to a Facebook press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 425, 427, AND 428... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
ACSO warns of phone scam
Albany County residents have become the target of a phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement officer, according to a Facebook press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Under the guise of being an officer from the Sheriff’s Office or Laramie Police Department, the scammers have been reported to tell community members they missed a court appearance or jury duty and must send money before a warrant is issued for their arrest.
The scammers may even use the person’s real name and the real phone number of a law enforcement agency, the press release says.
People should refrain from handing out personal or financial information over the phone or email to people they don’t know, be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment and use caution when sharing personal information on social media, the press release says. Callers can use personal information to make their story more believable and spark fear in the person they are trying to scam.
Law enforcement agencies do not call people to demand money under any circumstance, even if there are outstanding traffic citations, warrants or tax payments, according to the press release. Government agencies also do not accept gift cards as payment.
Any Albany County resident who suffers financial loss as the result of the scam should file a report by calling the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 307-721-2526, the press release says.
Small ballot error corrected
Early voters may have noticed a small error while casting their ballots on Friday. The party names were missing from the space above the names of the candidates for state representative Districts 13, 14, 45 and 46, according to a press release from the Albany County Clerk’s Office.
Election staff noticed the issue on Friday and worked to correct the error and print new ballots. A total of 22 people voted in-person, and four took home absentee ballots with this error. Election staff will notify these people of the issue and give them the option to recast their ballots, the press release says.
“I feel awful about the mistake but am happy to have caught it before approximately 1,700 ballots were mailed,” Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales says in the press release. “I appreciate the voters’ patience and appreciate their understanding. I will continue to work to uphold the integrity of the election in Albany County.”
All requested absentee ballots will be mailed by Wednesday, Sept. 27, the press release says.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.