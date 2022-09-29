The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks have announced the winners of the recently concluded Plein Air in the Parks event.
Held from Sept. 15-18 at Curt Gowdy State Park, this annual painting and drawing competition required artists to paint in a natural environment for the chance to win cash prizes.
This year's winners are:
First place: “Wind” — Watercolor and ink by Bria Hammock (Cheyenne)
Second place: “Hidden Falls” — Oil by Lori Kostur (Saratoga)
Third place: “Granite Springs Dam” — Oil by Mack Brislawn (Cheyenne)
People’s Choice Award: “Before the Storm” — Watercolor by Svetlana Howe (Laramie)
Youth Division (ages 12 and under):
First place: “Afternoon” — Marker and colored pencil by Sadie Kruseck (Cheyenne)
Second place: “Evening” — Watercolor and ink by Owen Hammock (Cheyenne)
Third place: “Favorite Fishing Spot” — Colored pencil by Maggie McClintock (Cheyenne)
Judges for the event were Wayne Deahl, the State Parks and Cultural Resources commissioner, and Brenda Treuthardt from the Cheyenne Artists Guild.
“Congratulations to this year’s award winners and a big thank you to all of the participating artists," Rachel Clifton, assistant director of the Wyoming Arts Council, said in a news release. "We had a record number of artists this year, including in the Junior Division, and it was exciting to see Curt Gowdy State Park through the eyes of all the artists."