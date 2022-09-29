Gasoline prices back up more than 5 cents in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in the state.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 37.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was $3.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79. That is a difference of $1.70 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
More monkeypox cases identified in Wyoming residents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that additional monkeypox cases have been identified in Wyoming residents within the last few days.
New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man. The cases are not connected, and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time, WDH said in a news release.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash, with other symptoms, such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It is rarely fatal; it is unpleasant, painful and can cause serious illness in some people.
Monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact.
Steps the state health department recommends to help reduce risk include talking with sexual partners about monkeypox symptoms, and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions. Officials said anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a health-care provider.
Other considerations are limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners to reduce likelihood of exposure, and using condoms. They may not prevent all exposures, however, because the rash can occur in other areas of the body.
Vaccination is also recommended for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and for people who may be more likely to get the virus.