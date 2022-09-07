Vaccine developer to speak in Laramie
The Zonta Club of Laramie will host a speaking event featuring Dr. Ian Frazer, co-inventor of the HPV vaccine, at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and Albany county west of the Laramie range. WHEN...The Air Quality Alert will continue through 1PM this afternoon. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432. * WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Seating for the event is limited, so the Zonta Club asks people interested in attending email laramiezonta@gmail.com for more information, including a location.
Human papillomarvirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Originally from Scotland, Dr. Frazer trained there as a clinical immunologist. He moved to Brisbane, Australia, to be a professor at University of Queensland. While there, he patented the technology behind the HPV vaccine, estimated to prevent 92% of cancers attributed to HPV.
He continues working in vaccine development.
State, VA partner to connect veterans with resources
Veterans in rural areas can participate in a new pilot program to help connect them with telehealth and mental health resources they’re entitled to.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and state of Wyoming have posted flyers at rest areas across the state to help reach veterans while traveling. The flyers share information about telehealth options available for veterans, locations of the closest VA facilities and the number for the Veterans Crisis Line.
Wyoming collaborated with VA as an early adopter of the program because of its status as the least populated state. The Cowboy State also maintains nearly 7,000 miles of highways, which makes the 33 rest areas across the state key points to connect with locals and visitors.
Rural health care is often limited because of various challenges with funding, care requirements and expansive geography, the VA says in a press release. The campaign will help connect Veterans with VA resources and maintain their continuity of care within the VA health care system.
For more information, visit telehealth.va.gov.
