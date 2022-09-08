...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...through 1PM today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427,
428, 429, 430, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Juul to pay $439M to settle teen vaping probeHARTFORD (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
Wyoming is included in the settlement pool.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative.
According to a Wyoming Tribune Eagle review of an announcement from Tong’s office, Wyoming is among the states that are involved with the new pact. The office of the Wyoming attorney general didn’t comment right away.
The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.
The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and advertisements and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
Barrasso to Biden: Apologize for anti-MAGA remarksWASHINGTON, D.C. (WTE) — President Joe Biden should apologize for his remarks against supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, according to U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.
Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, was the only member of Congress from the state to respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s inquiries, which were made Thursday night, during a speech in Philadelphia by Biden. In the speech, Biden sounded an alarm about Trump and “MAGA Republican” adherents.
“President Biden promised he would unite the country, not divide it. Calling half the country semi-fascists is wrong, and he should apologize for it,” Barrasso said, according to an email to the WTE Friday from a spokesperson for the senator.
Biden labeled such backers of Trump’s Make America Great Again philosophy as an extremist threat to the nation and its future. Biden also tried to put distance between Trump and his closest allies on one side and many other Republicans.
“Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology,” Biden said in his speech last week in Philadelphia.
On Tuesday, the White House had no response to Barrasso.