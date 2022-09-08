Juul to pay $439M to settle teen vaping probeHARTFORD (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Wyoming is included in the settlement pool.

