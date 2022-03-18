Snowmobiler dies in avalanche
An out-of-state snowmobiler died last weekend in an avalanche while riding in the backcountry of southwest Carbon County.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jon P. LaFramboise, 58, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died after being caught in an avalanche while riding with another Rapid City man in the Sierra Madre mountains near Hog Park.
His riding partner, identified as Rory Simonson, called emergency responders at about 1 p.m. March 12 that he had performed CPR on LaFramboise, but couldn’t find a pulse and said he wasn’t breathing.
Deputy Patrick Patterson responded and activated the search and rescue teams from Saratoga, Ryan Park and Encampent and asked them to bring a snowcat.
Because of the location of the avalanche, the search team was unable to get to the snowmobilers directly, even on their own snowmobiles and the snowcat, the Sheriff’s Office reports. A search grid was initiated to locate a trail to the missing party.
An aerial fly-over also was called in to help pinpoint where the avalance had happened and how responders could get to it.
Classic Air launched from Rawlins at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene at about 5, the SO reports.
“The flight crew located the missing party and determined the grid location was accurate,” according to a CCSO press release detailing the response. “The air crew then located two snowmobile riders and guided them to the scene. This team of the search and rescue were able to locate the avalanche and missing party at 5:30 p.m.”
Because night was falling, it was decided to bring the surviving snowmobiler out and go back Sunday to retrieve LaFramboise. The next morning, a group of 13 left on the recovery mission.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reports the rescue and retrieval efforts was a coordinated effort of a large number of volunteers and groups.
The department also says it “would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. LaFramboise.”
Cheyenne mayor to sign bias crime ordinance
CHEYENNE — Following its approval at Monday’s Cheyenne City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick Collins will publicly sign the city of Cheyenne’s bias crime ordinance at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, in the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St.
The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote on third reading at Monday’s council meeting.
The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or political affiliation.
To view the new law, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyennebiasordinance2022.