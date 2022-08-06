WHP investigates high-speed chase
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers engaged in a high-speed chase with a vehicle Friday morning, according to a press release from the agency.
The chase began when WHP troopers stopped to assist a car out of gas on Highway 287 south of Laramie around 8 a.m. While the car was fueling up, troopers learned the vehicle had been stolen from Colorado, according to the press release.
The driver fled when troopers approached the vehicle, and a chase began on Highway 287 where troopers lost sight of the vehicle.
After the driver was spotted driving “recklessly” in Laramie, troopers resumed the pursuit as the driver exited onto Happy Jack Road going east toward Cheyenne.
The driver went off the road to avoid spike strips laid across it and ended up being stopped when a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, according to the press release.
The driver was taken to Albany County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and attempting to elude a peace officer.
Gordon names Mark Young interim state fire marshal
Gov. Mark Gordon has tapped Mark Young to be the interim state fire marshal and the director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, the governor’s office has announced.
Young is succeeding Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the post. Young has been the deputy director and assistant state fire marshal since 2013, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday evening. He “has served in the Wyoming fire service for 44 years.”
The fire career of the incoming head of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety began as a volunteer firefighter in Rawlins, the news release noted. Young “then moved to Casper, where he began a long career with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Young served as Casper fire chief from 1999 to 2013.”
