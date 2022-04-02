Barrasso leads legislation to establish national strategic uranium reserve
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined three other senators in introducing the National Opportunity to Restore Uranium Supply Services In America (NO RUSSIA) Act of 2022.
Co-sponsors of the NO RUSSIA Act include Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.
The legislation would authorize the Department of Energy to establish a national strategic uranium reserve, according to a Thursday news release from Barrasso’s office. It would also increase domestic uranium production, conversion and enrichment to ensure existing U.S. nuclear reactors have sufficient fuel to continue operating.
“Having access to American produced uranium is critical to both our energy and national security,” Barrasso said in the release. “We cannot be reliant on our adversaries for fuel we have here at home. My legislation will jumpstart America’s nuclear fuel supply chain. It will increase demand for Wyoming uranium and ensure America will always have the fuel it needs to power our nuclear reactors.”
Barrasso’s office expects that a House version of this bill could be introduced next week, according to a spokesperson. “This bill was developed with broad industry stakeholder support, including from the Uranium Producers of America,” she wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Barrasso “looks forward to working with industry and members in both chambers to make this a bipartisan effort.”
The bill number is S-3978. Read the text of the bill online at https://tinyurl.com/uranium-reserve-bill.
This new legislation is connected to Barrasso’s bill, S-3856, according to his spokesperson. That earlier proposal would bar importing to the U.S. uranium from the Russian federation.
Alzheimer’s Association to expand rural outreach
The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming has received a $25,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to expand the association’s outreach efforts in rural Wyoming.
The one-year grant will provide the association with resources to reach into underserved communities across the state. Community forums will be one tool to meet with local residents to raise awareness of the programs and services provided at no charge to Wyoming families.
The association also will be looking to increase the involvement of volunteers across the state to deliver educational programs and to expand support groups.
“This grant will enable us to better serve the 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the more than 16,000 loved ones who provide care and support for them,” said Quique Girones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, in a news release. “We are very grateful to the Daniels Fund for these much-needed resources.”
Established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.