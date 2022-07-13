Expect delays for work on Highway 230
Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River Corp. crews are set to begin work this week on Wyoming Highway 230 southwest of Laramie between mile markers 2.5 and 11.5.
The project consists of widening lanes, milling and pavement work. A left turn lane will be added near milepost 4.1 by the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
During paving, traffic will be restricted to alternating lane closures and a pilot car will be used to keep traffic moving by the construction operation. Motorists should expect delays.
The expected completing date for the project is the end of September.
Kids can get free backpacks, school supplies
Local children can get new backpacks filled with school supplies at a pair of Laramie Verizon-Cellular Plus locations.
From 10 a.m. to noon July 30, the stores will give out the backpacks through the company’s Backpack to School program, a collaboration between employees, customers and other business partners. An internal employee donation program was organized, along with accepting donations from customers. All donations stay local.
No purchase is necessary to get a free backpack and supplies, but children must be with an adult. They’re available while supplied last.
Cellular Plus in Laramie is at 318 S. 3rd Street and 1730 Grand Avenue.
Local group celebrates breastfeeding with ‘Breastival 2022’
In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting Breastival 2022.
From 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Washington Park Shelter 1 in Laramie, the coalition will host events for parents and activities for children organized by Parents as Teachers, including face painting and a bounce house.
The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” with a focus on strengthening the ability of people to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across varying levels of society.
Average gas prices drop 4 cents in past week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.81 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.44 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $6, a difference of $1.76 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.