Bridge and pavement work resumes on I-80 in west Laramie
Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. are will resume work on Interstate 80 in West Laramie starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
Work will take place between the Third and Curtis street interchanges (mile markers 310-313) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will replace concrete slabs and paving shoulders, and place a high-0performance wearing course, which helps preserve the new pavement and gives better traction.
The bridges will be treated with an epoxy overlay that helps preserve the driving surface of the deck.
Motorists on the interstate should expect lane closures, speed limit reductions and construction activity near the highway, especially around each structure. Local traffic may want to consider alternative routes to avoid construction-related delays, including using Snowy Range Road or Curtis Street.
Recreationists using the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail should not encounter any construction activity where the Laramie River crosses under the interstate this year.
Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.
Hwy. 70 over Battle Pass opens for season
Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews reopened the seasonally closed section of Wyoming Highway 70 for the summer season.
Crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch of highway in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large drifts of snow.
The highway is one of several high-elevation mountain roads in the state that close annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical. This season the route, which tops out at 9,955 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide at Battle Pass, closed Dec. 10.
Motorists through the scenic highway should use caution; severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snowstorms. Check road conditions before you travel at wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.
WYDOT maintenance crews may be in the area in the coming weeks to make repairs to items like guardrails or sign posts damaged by snow. Stay alert for workers in the area and be prepared to slow down.
Highway 70 typically has a target reopening date of the first week in June. Last year, it opened on May 20.
Laramie Interfaith to open new addition
Laramie Interfaith is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening of its addition to the Laramie Food Pantry.
The organization will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 2-4 p.m. June 4, at the pantry, 712 Canby St.. Interfaith Board members will address attendees and give tours of the addition. Cake and root beer floats will be served.
The project was partially paid for in a partnership with the city of Laramie through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded by the Wyoming Business Council.
The 2,000-square-foot addition adds 1,500 square feet of pantry space and gives Interfaith the capacity to dramatically change the way clients are served by allowing more choice and dignity in the process of choosing food.
“We are currently planning to implement a new client choice model based on best practices,” said Executive Director Josh Watanabe. “In addition, the extended capacity will allow for more perishable food types to be stored and distributed along with a larger quantity of food in general.”
The addition also includes two new offices that will be used for case management services such as rental and utility assistance appointments.
Interfaith broke ground on the addition in October 2021 and overcame many challenges to fully realize the project, which was delayed over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Change in seasons comes with seat belt enforcement
Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket enforcement effort.
The national seat belt campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday through June 5.
“So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seat belt,” said Interim Administrator Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence.
“Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt. The Click It or Ticket campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
In 2020 in Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage was only 82.5%. Nationally in 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
Call out for recalled Jif peanut butter
J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the United States for potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include items with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by dates.
The recalled product lists consist of various sizes and types of peanut butter including Natural Creamy, Creamy, Reduced-Fat Creamy, Creamy Omega, Natural Crunchy, Crunchy, Natural, Natural Honey, No-Added Sugar, various squeeze pouches, to-go packs and more. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8rmkr8to verify the list of all recalled products.
If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980.