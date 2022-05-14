Updated legislative maps available onlineThe Wyoming Legislature’s interactive maps for House and Senate districts, reflecting changes made during this year’s redistricting process, are now available on the Legislature’s 2022 legislative redistricting homepage slider.
This online tool allows members of the public to enter their address and search for which legislative districts they currently reside in, as well as their new 2022 election districts, by toggling between the links for current and 2022 election plans listed at the top of the interactive legislative map. Links to the updated legislative district maps are available on the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov.
During the 2022 Budget Session, the Legislature adopted a redistricting plan to redraw the geographic boundaries of legislative districts throughout Wyoming, as required every 10 years by the state Constitution. This year, the Legislature adopted a plan to add members to the House and Senate, totaling 62 House Districts and 31 Senate Districts.
For more information regarding the 2022 election, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website at sos.wyo.gov/Elections.
Water projects, including in Wyo, get $240MThe federal government has picked 46 water projects in 11 states to fund with a total of about $240 million for infrastructure repairs this fiscal year. The work includes one project in Wyoming.
On Monday, the Department of the Interior announced this batch of money and that it is coming from the infrastructure law. The program, via the Bureau of Reclamation, “includes significant repairs on canal linings, dam spillways and water pipeline replacements,” said a news release.
Locally, according to the Interior Department, the North Platte project is getting approximately $6 million.
A related listing from the agency describes a project as the “Gering-Fort Laramie Canal Repair.” It was described as “major repairs on the” Fort Laramie Canal. It said that “funding is provided for a planning study.”
Another listing from the agency contains similar information for something that is labeled the Goshen Irrigation Fort Laramie Canal Repair.
Speaking of the 46 projects generally, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that “as western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will safeguard community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems.”
The overall infrastructure law “makes one of the largest investments in drought resilience in American history, including $8.3 billion for water infrastructure programs and $1.4 billion for ecosystem restoration and resilience,” the department said. “The projects selected for funding today are found in all the major river basins and regions where Reclamation operates.”
They include “large projects to conduct canal repairs in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming, dam spillway repairs in Nebraska, pipeline repairs in Utah and investments in a pumping plant in Montana,” the agency said. “Projects in Colorado, Oregon and Washington are also being funded.”
A second application period involving the Bureau of Reclamation is described as being “for extraordinary maintenance funding.” It is planned for October.