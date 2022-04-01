Barrasso backs bill to ease 401(k) plans at small businesses
One of Wyoming’s two senators is backing new legislation that its supporters contend would make it easier for small businesses to start retirement plans for their own employees.
On Wednesday, the office of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he and fellow Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., introduced the new legislation.
The bill is called the Starter-K Act of 2022. The text of the proposed law says that it would change the 1986 IRS code “to provide for starter 401(k)s.”
Under the proposal, firms with fewer than 50 employees could be eligible, the announcement suggested. The workers at “participating small businesses are automatically enrolled” in what is called a “starter” defined contribution plan, according to a news release.
At such businesses, eligible employees would be signed up for the minimum retirement plan default level of 3% of their pay. Their workers could choose to contribute as much as $6,000 yearly, indexed to inflation. Those over 50 years old could make additional contributions.
For the part of these employers and if this bill becomes law, those firms that do not currently offer a retirement plan could decide to participate in what is envisioned under the Starter-K Act. “Employers are not required to provide matching contributions, meaning lower costs for small businesses and start-ups,” said the announcement.
The proposal may be referred to the Senate Finance Committee, according to a spokesperson for Barrasso. She noted that the bill includes optionality, both for firms and for their staff.
BLM postpones mustang adoption
The Bureau of Land Management Wheatland Off Range Corral has postponed its scheduled Friday wild horse and burro adoption event because some horses there have an upper respiratory illness.
The facility is temporarily closed and animals quarantined until a veterinarian determines they no longer show signs of illness. This will reduce stress on the animals, allowing them to recover and avoiding transmission outside.
No public tours or adoptions will occur during the closure. All of this information is according to a news release from earlier this week.
Through testing, the horses were determined to have Streptococcus equi, or strangles, a bacterial infection similar to strep throat in humans that commonly affects younger horses.
BLM and a contracted veterinarian continue to assess their condition. And the agency conducts daily health checks on the animals there to ensure a healthy herd environment.
The Rock Springs Wild Horse Facility in Rock Springs will hold an event on April 30. And the next adoption event at Wheatland will be Friday, May 6.
For more on wild horse events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter or visit blm.gov/wyoming.