Barrasso, Marshall introduce bill to enhance research security at labs
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a bill to prohibit Russian and Belarusian foreign nationals from working in Department of Energy research facilities for as long as Russian troops, or their allies, remain on Ukrainian soil.
“Our legislation will prevent these foreign nationals from working at DOE research labs until Russia ends its brutal war in Ukraine,” Barrasso said in a release. “It will help protect American innovation from theft by Russia and its primary ally in the war. It is more important than ever to ensure that our sensitive research does not fall into the hands of our adversaries.”
Virtual event planned to help prevent elder abuse
To help prevent elder abuse, the Wyoming state government plans a June 15 virtual event linked to 2022's World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The hour-and-a-half event will be done via the video conferencing platform Zoom, starting at 1 p.m. A Monday announcement was distributed by email and said the invitation came from the Wyoming long-term care ombudsman, the Department of Family Services and the Wyoming Department of Health's Aging Division.
"You will learn to spot the most common signs of elder abuse, the correct way to report it, and how to prevent it from happening," according to an email describing the upcoming event. "Elder abuse is on the rise and anybody who comes into contact with elders needs to be aware."
No advance registration is necessary to participate.
For information on the program, go online via Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/elder-abuse-day, or to the Aging Division's website, https://health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/providerresources/elder-abuse-prevention/.
State Parks, Latino Outdoors to host Curt Gowdy State Park event
Wyoming State Parks, in conjunction with Latino Outdoors, will offer a family-friendly, multi-cultural outdoor experience celebrating Dia del Nino and the Semillitas Outdoor Initiative Saturday, April 30, at Curt Gowdy State Park.
This free event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, provides youth an opportunity to engage with la comunidad, and will provide plenty of laughter, snacks and giveaways, according to a news release.
Latino Outdoors and Wyoming State Parks will lead a bilingual (Spanish and English) outdoor experience, including a short hike, nature journaling and other activities. Participation is free and includes the cost to enter the park, materials and snacks. All experience levels are welcome, but registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/curt-gowdy-event-4-30-22.
All participants must have a parent or guardian present for the duration of the program. Additional information regarding weather, attire and meeting place will be shared via email to all registered participants.