Gordon works toward solutions for high fuel prices
Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs.
The working group includes members of the governor’s cabinet, representatives of the transportation and agricultural sectors, citizens and legislators.
“Fuel prices have hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation affecting our seniors, veterans and all Wyoming citizens,” Gordon said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Yet, all we hear out of Washington, D.C., is that it’s someone else’s fault, and there’s no end in sight. Here in Wyoming, we need to look for any possible way we can provide some relief for our citizens.
“I’m committed to considering any and all possible ways, including tax reductions, to provide some quick relief for consumers.”
The working group is tasked to examine a wide range of options and seek out any relief that will reduce the price at the pump of gasoline, diesel and other related products impacted by higher fuel prices in the state.
“It is no secret that the Biden administration’s failed economic policies have directly contributed to inflation,” Gordon added. “Americans are experiencing the direct consequences of President Biden’s bungled energy policy – from the president’s 2020 executive order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands, to its dogmatic insistence on regulation over innovation to address the issues we face today. Americans are hurting and need some relief.”
Hageman endorsed by Gun Owners of America
U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman was endorsed Thursday by Gun Owners of America, a non-profit organization representing two million Americans and with a mission to preserve and defend Second Amendment rights.
Hageman is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, who she said in her announcement she believes has stopped representing Wyoming and focused her energies on a person war on former President Donald Trump and the “illegitimate January 6th Committee.”
GOA National Director of Hunter’s Programs Mark Jones issued a statement saying Hageman has earned the organization’s support because of a 100% score on its Second Amendment rights survey, and her long history of standing against federal overreach through her work as a constitutional attorney.
“She has a track record of fighting for Wyoming against an out-of-control Federal Government, and those qualities have never been more important than now given the threats we face from the Biden Administration,” he said.
Hageman responded that it was an honor to receive the support of from GOA, which she considers tireless advocates for the constitutional rights of Wyoming residents and all Americans. The Republican candidate believes the Second Amendment is about more than just hunting, she said it’s about the ability of law-abiding to protect themselves and their families.
“In Wyoming, we understand and revere these rights, and as a constitutional attorney I know they are under greater assault today than perhaps at any other point in our history,” she said.