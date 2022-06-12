Call for veterans of U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division
The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919-498-1910.
Flags at half-staff in honor of Marine killed in an air crash
Flags will be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo, who was killed in an air crash during training on Wednesday.
Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately and until sunset on Monday, in memory of Rasmuson, the governor’s office announced Friday morning.
Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, who were killed in an Osprey crash during a training exercise in southern California, the governor’s office noted. An MV-22 Osprey went down in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego.
The Marines at the time were participating in a routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the desert, the Associated Press reported Thursday. The Osprey is a hybrid airplane and helicopter and has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position and cruise like an airplane.