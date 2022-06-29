WyomingPBS will broadcast and livestream the only scheduled debate for candidates in primary race for Republican candidates for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, the five GOP hopefuls will square off in a debate that will be aired live on PBS television and online at wyomingpbs.org.
All five candidates have been invited. They are Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne and Denton Knapp of Cheyenne.
The 60-minute debate, moderated by longtime WyomingPBS moderator Craig Blumenshine, will follow a question-and-answer format with a short lightening round of quick-response topics.
WYDOT to do paving work in Albany County
Seasonal paving work on state highways and roads has begun in Albany County, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports.
The work includes paving on:
Interstate 80 service road/Old Highway 30 near Vedauwoo between mile markers 3.6 and 5. This is expected to take a couple of days.
Meadowlark interchange off of East Grand Avenue in the Pilot Hill area beginning Wednesday. The intersection will be closed with detours in place.
After the Meadowlark interchange paving, crews will focus on Wyoming 130/Snowy Range Road at mile markers 31.87-32.88 and 33.19-33.37.
Drivers in those areas should expect potential delays and lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic controls, WYDOT says in a press release. The work overall is expected to take a couple weeks, and the work schedule could change as weather or other factors impact it.
City departments set to relocate July 5
The city of Laramie Public Works Administration and Engineering office is moving to the city’s Municipal Operations Center North Campus beginning July 5.
All email contacts and phone numbers remain the same.
The city’s Utilities, Solid Waste, Streets and fleet departments also will relocate to the same building.