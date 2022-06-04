It’s a new format, a new style and new content – all in the latest podcast series from Wyoming Humanities.
“Winds of Change” is centered on the people, places, history and stories of Wyoming. Created as part of the organization’s Crossroads initiative, these in-depth episodes will focus on the themes of Wyoming’s identity, sense of community, connection to the land, persistence and ability to manage change.
Emy diGrappa, executive producer for Wyoming Humanities, helped to create and host “Winds of Change.” Chloe Flagg and Lucas Fralick serve as co-hosts, with numerous guests scheduled for the run of the series.
“How does someone identify with wide spaces and big personalities in small towns?,” diGrappa said. “This podcast gives a voice for people to share their connection to Wyoming, to those pining for opportunities to invite change, and to the many voices who welcome the challenges of our state.”
The introductory episode is now available at thinkwy.org/podcasts or anywhere podcasts are downloadable, such as Apple or Google. New episodes will be available on alternating Thursdays beginning June 16.
Wyoming Humanities has created two other podcast series: “What’s Your Why?” and “First, But Last?”; all three podcasts can be found at thinkwy.org/podcasts.
City facilities, departments are now sensory inclusive
KultureCity has partnered with the city of Laramie to make all city departments, programs and events sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all Laramie residents with a sensory issue who visits any city office or facility.
The certification process included city staff training with professionals on how to recognize people with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, quiet areas and weighted lap pads will be available to all who need them at City Hall, the Recreation Center, the Ice and Events Center and the Police Department.
All police and Fire Department vehicles also now are equipped with sensory bags that can quickly be deployed on calls when needed.
People can download the free KultureCity App on their phones to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them.