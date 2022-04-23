Bird flu prompts emergency order for Wyo poultry
The Wyoming Livestock Board has issued an emergency poultry rule in response to the continues spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the United States.
The bird flu has been confirmed in domestic poultry in 29 states, including Wyoming, and affects an estimated 31 million birds.
To try and stem the spread of the disease, the Livestock Board has passed an emergency rule limiting poultry movement, which was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday.
Under the order, all poultry events are prohibited, which includes exhibitions, swaps, tours, sales and competitions.
The prohibition does not include catalog or retail sale of poultry.
The emergency poultry rule may be in effect for up to 120 days. The Livestock Board will review it in late May to determine if it’s still needed.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycks6u4k for attend a webinar from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3tusvusz.
Gordon prioritizes EMS in 2022, seeks $20 million
Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force and the Wyoming Department of Health have been working on ideas for improvements to the delivery of health care in Wyoming.
A major focus in the early months is on emergency medical services. Regional EMS providers have struggled to sustain operations in recent years due to a combination of factors, including low call volume, high cost of operations, staffing and volunteer shortages, and reimbursement for services.
As a result of the conversations and recommendations from the Health Task Force’s EMS Subcommittee, the governor requested the Legislature appropriate $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help stabilize the current system and provide regional pilot programs to address sustainability of operations.
Legislators recognized the importance of stabilizing the EMS system in Wyoming by approving $5 million in stabilization funding and $10 million to develop regional pilot programs.
“One of the key components necessary for Wyoming to have a robust health care system is to ensure our first responder system is viable and sustainable,” Gordon said in a news release this week. “It is essential that emergency services be ready to respond when and where the need arises, whether that be in our most rural areas or in our larger communities.”
The task force and Wyoming Department of Health will host a series of regional discussions with stakeholders to address challenges related to emergency medical services in the coming months. The first regional discussion will take place in Cheyenne and address Trauma Region 3, which includes Albany, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties. Additional meetings will follow in each of the state’s five trauma regions, with exact dates and locations still to be determined.
Additional details on the meetings are available by contacting health and human services policy advisor Jen Davis at 307-777-8094 or jen.davis@wyo.gov.
WYDOT reminds not to place signs along roads
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a reminder for anyone with a hankering to post signs along roads and highways: Just don’t do it.
Whether you are a resident of our state, someone doing business here, a political candidate, or selling real estate (or potentially other goods), this applies to you, WYDOT said Thursday. The agency cited Wyoming statute 24-10-104, which says that outdoor advertising must meet various conditions in order to be allowed.
“Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way,” WYDOT reminded people.
There are a few reasons why you should not post materials along highways, roads and the like.
For one, such “signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident.”
Further, the agency continued in its announcement, “the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue.”
WYDOT had one final reminder to those who might be tempted to violate this portion of the state’s statute: “Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law.”
Officials mark start of CO2 pipeline used for oil recovery
BOWMAN, N.D. (AP) – State and energy officials held a ceremony in Bowman on Wednesday to mark the completion of a carbon dioxide pipeline used to help recover more crude from older oil fields.
Plano, Texas-based Denbury Resources’ pipeline runs through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide is injected underground to force oil to the surface.
Denbury is targeting oil fields within the Cedar Creek Anticline Area that straddles the border. The carbon dioxide would come from Exxon Mobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and Conoco Phillips’ Lost Cabin Gas Plant in Wyoming, according to Denbury’s application filed with North Dakota regulators. It would travel via several pipelines in Montana before crossing into North Dakota.
The North Dakota portion of the 18-mile, two-state $9.2 million line spans 9 miles, according to the company’s permit application.
It’s the second such pipeline in the state. The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved its first carbon dioxide pipeline in 1998, to carry gas from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah to oil fields in Saskatchewan.