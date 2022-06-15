Gordon has 30 days to name new 2nd District Court judge
The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission has sent three names to Gov. Mark Gordon to fill a vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District that will be created with the retirement of Judge Tori Kricken.
The nominees are Christopher G. Humphrey, Robert W. Southard and Misha West.
Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the three to be the next District Court judge.
Kricken announced earlier this year her intention to retire, which is effective Aug. 15, and accept a tenure-track professorship at the University of Wyoming College of Law.
“The good news is that I do not really say ‘goodbye,’” Kricken wrote in a letter announcing her retirement. “I will remain in Laramie and hope to continue to be of service as a Circuit Court magistrate and District Court commissioner, so I promise to haunt the halls off the courthouse in many capacities.”
First lady going hog wild to fight hunger
Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has added a new program to her Wyoming Hunger Initiative with the recently launching of Fair to Fork.
A partnership with the Hunger Initiative, Wyoming 4-H and FFA, the program will buy a hog from each of Wyoming’s 23 counties this year through a lottery selection. The goal is to support youth development and bring fresh protein to every county across the state.
“Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system,” according to a press release announcing the program.
Each hog will be bought for $500, processed and distributed locally.
“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state,” Gordon says in the release. “I am beyond excited to bring youth into the equation as they have a heart for agriculture and for giving back to their communities.”
Fair to Fork also is part of a larger program called Food from the Farm + Ranch, which has a mission to use Wyoming products to combat food insecurity.