Dozens of dogs rescued in Laramie County
The city of Cheyenne has reported that Animal Control officers received a call April 16 about 20 large-breed dogs that were on the loose on the south side of Cheyenne.
“Upon arrival, officers located approximately two dozen dogs spread throughout open fields,” the city announced in an email about the situation.
“With the help of community members, the City’s Compliance department, and the Laramie County Sheriff’s department the Animal Control officers were able to contain and transport 23 large breed dogs to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and a handful more over the next few days,” the news release recounted. “Upon contacting the dog owner, Animal Control quickly became aware of the gravity of the situation the dogs and their owner were in. The owner accepted an offer to surrender all animals so they could receive medical care and more adequate housing.”
In total, Animal Control rescued 64 dogs, according to this account. Plus, what was described as a handful of cats plus 13 birds also were rescued.
The announcement suggested that at least some of these rescued animals (and potential pets) are at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
For any concerns about domesticated animals, Animal Control can be reached at 307-637-6206.
Average gas prices rise nearly 6 cents in past week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.59 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.86, a difference of $1.27 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WYDOT, WHP announce transition plan for leadership
Wyoming Highway Patrol Col. Kebin Haller has announced he plans to retire in early June after more than 31 years in law enforcement.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Wyoming alongside the great men and women of the Wyoming Highway Patrol,” Haller said in a news release.
As the Wyoming Department of Transportation and WHP begin the search for a new colonel, Shannon Ratliff will temporarily come out of retirement starting May 16 to serve as interim administrator. Ratliff retired from the WHP in August 2021 as lieutenant colonel after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement.
WYDOT and WHP will consider applicants from both a nationwide pool, as well as candidates currently serving with the WHP for the position.
The search process for a new colonel is expected to take about six months.