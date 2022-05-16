Identities of 2 killed in crash released
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a crash last Wednesday.
Ashley Dunn, 37, of Laramie and Calvin Long, 41, of Carbon County died in the single-vehicle rollover on Herrick Lane.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and, along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, is still investigating the cause of the crash, said Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.
Prescribed burning resumes on Pole Mountain
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire staff is taking advantage of windows of opportunity to conduct a cumulative 978 acres of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this week.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather condition alignment. If conditions are favorable, burning could take place at multiple locations this spring and summer.
For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project in eastern Albany County that began in 2014. Nearly 9,000 acres were authorized to be treated over a period of approximately 10 years, with the goal being the return to a resilient, diverse, and historically healthy forest.
Smoke from the burns will likely be visible to the public from Interstate 80, Happy Jack Highway (Highway 210) and nearby forest roads. Signs will be placed on adjacent forest roads notifying the public of the burns as necessary. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned areas following the operations.
Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning. For safety and effectiveness, operations will not be initialized if weather conditions are unfavorable. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained from the state of Wyoming and adhered to throughout the project.
Spring Creek channel on radar for cleanup
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is collaborating with the 2022 Laramie Clean Up Days to remove trash from Spring Creek channel.
This year’s event will start at 9 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Snowy Range Vision Center and will work up and downstream. Participants can attend a picnic afterward at the LaPrele park shelter.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates works to increase awareness of and appreciation for our drinking water resources. Spring Creek, which as its name suggests is spring-fed, connects the groundwater flowing out of the aquifer to the Laramie River watershed.
ACCWA members would like to meet and work with other people, groups and institutions who value pure water and a clean environment.
Everyone is invited to join the cleanup and picnic.
The city of Laramie will supply trash bags and safety vests and pick up full bags after. ACCWA will also provide plates, drinkware, tableware and some beverages at picnic.
For more information, visit http://albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or email albanyctycleanwateradvocates@gmail.com.