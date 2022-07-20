Agencies benefit from anti-hunger grants
A handful of southern Wyoming nonprofits are included among the 40 chosen to receive money from first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
Nearly $154,000 has been allocated this month to anti-hunger organizations to use for infrastructure needs. Grants are intended to support efforts to provide longevity for anti-hunger agencies and help find long-term solutions to food insecurity.
Grant recipients from the region include:
Albany County: Action Resources International and Laramie Interfaith.
Carbon County: Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County and Carbon County School District 1.
Because of the generosity of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Hughes Charitable Foundation, a second cycle of grants will be awarded. The application period for this cycle will open July 29.
Visit nohungerwwyo.org for more information or to apply.
Rig counts little changed recently, up from last year
The number of rigs drilling for oil and natural gas in the state is little-changed from the previous month, yet they have more than doubled in count from a year earlier, recently released Wyoming statistics show.
The rig count in recent days was 21, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reported this past week. In a similar report issued by the agency about a month ago, the figure was 19, which itself was unchanged from a month before that.
However, in keeping with recent trends, the latest figures are significantly up from a year ago. The most recent rig count of 21 compares to 10 at this time last year, the oil and gas commission said. It cited Baker Hughes historical records.
The energy industry has rebounded somewhat as prices for gas, oil and other energy commodities have risen. High prices at the gas pump have attracted considerable attention locally and throughout the nation.
“Consumer gasoline demand remains stable versus last summer and in line with the five-year average, despite national gasoline prices rising to $4.88 per gallon compared to $3.10 per gallon a year ago,” wrote economist Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg last week in a monthly report from CoBank. “Average quarterly operating margins remained quite favorable at $0.33 per gallon, well above the five-year average of $0.22 per gallon.”
In the state overall, most of the rigs currently deployed are for oil, an Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spokesperson said by phone on Friday. She noted that the latest figures are from recent days, as reported by a subscription-based energy information tracking service.
Wyoming Business Council seeks comment on ag bonds
The Wyoming Business Council is seeking the public’s feedback about rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.
Comments on the new program are due just before midnight on Aug. 22, WBC announced this past week. It noted that other suggestions also are due then on a broadband program and on a venture capital program.
For the ag bonds, the council pointed out that the state Legislature approved the program during lawmaker’s 2022 session. The bill number for that law is Senate File 9.
“The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects,” the Business Council said in its Thursday news release. “These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process.”
The ag bond rules are online at wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments. Public comments rcan be emailed to wbc.public-comment@wyo.gov. You are instructed to “include ‘Ag Bond Rules’ in the subject line of your email.”
Wyoming home building appears to be brisk, stats show
Home building activities in Wyoming appear to be brisk, based on new economic statistics from the state government.
In just the first five months of this year, 973 single-family housing units were permitted, an increase of 18% compared with the same period in 2021. This is according to a monthly report from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.
Home building-related activities for multifamily units only rose by a single permit, a gain of 0.8%, to a total of 121 authorizations having been granted, the same report showed. The trends for both single-family and multifamily dwellings are in keeping with recent conditions, based on earlier statistics from the Economic Analysis Division and from other reputable local sources.
In fact, earlier this year, single-family residential building permit OKs had been at a recent record. The latest figures, for the month of May, are not at record-high levels although they are still relatively high, other stats show.
There have been 1,000-some such applications approved in the first five months of other previous years, mainly in the run-up to the Great Recession that was triggered in part by a housing and related financial bubble.
“In 2007, there were 1,107 single-family housing units permitted” year-to-date through May, wrote Dylan Bainer, the principal economist of the state’s Economic Analysis Division, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “There were also over 1,000 single-family housing units permitted YTD through May for the years 2004, 2005 and 2006.”
The same day the Economic Analysis Division released the housing and other stats, inflation figures were also issued by the federal government. They showed that the region including Wyoming is experiencing a brisk increase in prices for consumer goods.
Suicide lifeline service expanded to full-time
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The state’s suicide lifeline services have been expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday.
“Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts can now be confident that on the other end of the line, they’re talking to someone who – as a fellow state resident – is familiar with our state and cares about our people,” Gordon said in a statement.
While the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been available via phone (1-800-273-TALK) for many years, calls from state residents before 2020 were answered by people outside the state.
Wyoming-based services hours were limited due to funding availability. Full-time, all-day, every-day Wyoming-based coverage began last week.
The governor asked the Legislature to fund the service and expand its availability during the 2022 legislative session and said now he appreciates their support for this initiative.
“We are confident that the personal connection and the ability to make localized referrals for help will be improved when Wyoming folks can speak to an understanding person in their own state,” Gordon added. “This critical and free service for those who need it is something I have emphasized for quite some time.”
Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Health director, encouraged people in distress and concerned about suicidal thoughts they may be having to call the lifeline for help.