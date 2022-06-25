Driving over July 4 holiday? There’s a bit of good news
There’s both good and bad news for drivers expecting to hit the highways during the July 4 holiday period.
GasBuddy.com says that, due to surging gasoline and other commodity prices, “drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year.” The gas price monitoring service immediately added, though, that “the news isn’t all bad.”
The silver lining is that “U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day,” the company predicted Thursday. ”After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices.”
The backdrop to the new forecast is that July 4 is predicted to be second-most popular travel weekend of this summer, following the Memorial Day long weekend. This year, July 4 falls on a Monday.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell by a penny from Wednesday to $4.52 Thursday in Laramie, GasBuddy reports. Wyoming gas, on average, cost a bit more, at $4.81, while nationally it was $4.94.
“It’s been a scorching summer at the pump, with record prices set in every state. While we may see brief relief here and there, the high prices don’t seem to be holding many Americans back from hitting the road with the economy fully reopen,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the news release. “Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment’s notice and set new records.”Just this week, President Joe Biden sought to halt the federal gas tax for three months. Should that come to pass, that “would potentially lead to an 18.4-cent decline in gas prices,” GasBuddy noted. “If the tax is suspended, prices at the pump could drop even further this summer, saving American drivers collectively about $70 million per day while the average motorist saves $25-$70 over three months.”
$31.5M PILT payment to Wyo. local governments
The federal government is paying some $31.5 million in total to 23 local governments in Wyoming in order to help make up for lost land taxes for some tax-exempt federal lands.
The Department of the Interior’s new announcement noted that these payments in lieu of taxes — which, in this case, are meant to cover funding for fiscal 2022 — are made for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the DOI’s agencies, along with some other agencies. These include the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Laramie County is getting $27,934, the lowest dollar amount among the Wyoming counties listed by DOI. Several counties were getting millions of dollars each. At the high end, above $3 million apiece, were Sweetwater and Natrona counties.
“Payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population,” Thursday’s news release stated.
“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in the release.
That larger, half-a-billion-dollar figure refers to such payments that were also just announced to more than 1,900 localities.