Others can weigh in on Black Hills Energy's $258M transmission project
Five entities got the regulatory green light Tuesday to take part in a proceeding about a multimillion-dollar, multi-year power project envisioned by the local electric utility.
At the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, the PSC members quickly approved without much discussion the petitions to intervene in the proceeding about Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power's Ready Wyoming transmission expansion project. Staff of the agency recommended the commissioners approve these five petitions from outside parties.
As expected, there was no public or stakeholder discussion about these requests at the regulators' meeting.
Microsoft, a customer of Black Hills, was among those wanting to take part. Like the other stakeholders, it now can participate.
The others requesting and now being allowed to have similar involvement were Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Powder River Energy Corp., the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency and the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
For more information about Black Hills Energy's Ready Wyoming project, see blackhillsenergy.com/ready-wyoming.
To discourage vaping, schools install restroom sensors
POWELL (WNE) — Powell High School and Powell Middle School’s new vape sensors are fully online.
The sensors were bought through use of a federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant. The SAMHSA grant provides funds both for student mental health and also drug use prevention.
PHS Principal Tim Wormald stresses that the goal of the new restroom sensors is to be preventative, not punitive.
“Our whole approach to this is as a deterrent. We’re trying to be preventative, we’re not after trying to get kids in trouble. That’s not our goal with this, we’re trying to discourage the use of the devices at school,” Wormald said.
He and PHS made an announcement to students as well as sent out an email to parents with resources that talk about the harmful effects of vaping. The vape sensors also went online at the same time at PMS.
“A couple parents ... sent me an email and I’ve seen a few parents on the street and they just appreciate what we’re doing to try to curb kids from making poor choices,” PMS Principal Kyle Rohrer said.
The sensors do not have an alarm but will email the school when vapor is detected. Wormald says the school will look for a pattern in the alerts — meaning if a student enters the restroom multiple times and triggers the sensor each time, school administrators will proceed accordingly.
Students who are determined to be in possession of a vape on school property will be subject to the school’s alcohol and tobacco policy.
For any offense, if the student is under the age of 18, law enforcement will be contacted for criminal prosecution.