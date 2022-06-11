Buffalo man killed in Marine crash in California
BUFFALO (WNE) — Former Buffalo man, Seth Rasmuson, was among the five Marines killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday.
Rasmuson graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the Bulletin.
According to a statement from the Marines on Thursday, the Marines were assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 39 at Camp Pendleton. Their MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training exercise in southern California.
“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”
According to the statement, recovery of the aircraft’s wreckage is underway and an investigation has begun. The Marine Corps Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, is primarily used to transport troops and equipment.
WyVA graduates say hello and goodbye at graduation
LUSK (WNE) — The largest graduating class from the Wyoming Virtual Academy chattered and laughed, nervously adjusting their caps and gowns and smiling for pictures, just like any other graduating class found all over Wyoming every spring.
What makes this class unique is that many of the students have never met in person.
They have listened to each other in virtual classrooms all year. Some of them have seen each other in videos. They have labored through classes and shared memories of studying and hard homework assignments. Some of the students may have met in person for small group field trips.
By and large, though, most of them were meeting both each other and their teachers and administrators for the first time — on the same day the school prepared to tell its graduates good-bye.
More than five-hundred attendees filled the auditorium of the Niobrara County High School on May 21 to celebrate the 66 students receiving their diplomas.
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder spoke at the graduation ceremony, telling graduates he was “reassured based on those students here today that the future of Wyoming is bright.”
Following the ceremony a reception was held for all graduates and attendees at the Niobrara fairgrounds.
Precinct of 1: County now has 2 such districts
CHEYENNE (WNE) — As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.
While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.
“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.
During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area.
While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.
“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.
Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said.
On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter – Republicans, in both cases – in them.