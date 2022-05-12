LCCC spring commencement is SaturdayLaramie County Community College will host its spring commencement ceremonies Saturday in the Recreation and Athletics Complex on the LCCC campus in Cheyenne.
The ceremony will celebrate students that have completed their academic programs during the 2021-22 academic year, conferring more than 700 degrees to this year’s graduates.
“Commencement is one of my favorite days and reaffirms each year the great work we are doing at LCCC,” Joe Schaffer, president of the college, said in a news release. “Seeing our students celebrate the completion of hard work and dedication is empowering and only makes me more excited to start another school year.”
The college will hold three ceremonies on Saturday for its academic schools:
- 9 a.m.: School of Arts and Humanities and School of Math and Sciences
- 11 a.m.: School of Business, Agriculture and Technical Studies
- 1 p.m.: School of Health Sciences and Wellness
Graduates have a limited number of seats allocated for family and friends. For those unable to attend in person, LCCC will livestream the event. For more information on commencement, and to view the livestream, visit lccc.wy.edu/grad.
LCCC’s Adult Career and Education System graduation will also be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Recreation and Athletics Complex. Family and friends are invited to attend; no tickets or reservations are required for the ACES ceremony.
Way forward on crypto power to be discussed May 23The state’s utility and telecommunications regulator has formally confirmed that it will play host to a meeting of stakeholders searching for a way forward on cryptocurrency energy issues.
In an email on Tuesday, the Public Service Commission announced that this gathering begins at 9 a.m. May 23, at the agency’s headquarters here in Cheyenne. The meeting is being called a technical conference.
The purpose of the event is to “discuss Deregulated Industrial Power Zones as considered in” Senate File 71 during the 2022 legislative session, the PSC said. And a goal is “to identify other innovations to encourage economic development involving energy intensive activities” in Wyoming, the notice added.
In interviews last week, legislators had said that state legislative consideration was moving ahead for a renewed attempt to help ensure there is sufficient electricity and at low rates for virtual currency miners. SF 71 was an unsuccessful bill that would have allowed for such deregulated industrial power zones, for crypto companies to strike deals with non-incumbent energy providers.
Also last week, members of a legislative working group looking at possible solutions to this issue, who may be involved with the May 23 meeting, were disclosed in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Those participating are Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman; Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie; and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester.
PSC General Counsel John Burbridge, who had been helping to arrange details of the upcoming technical event, is listed as the staff contact: 307-777-7427 or john.burbridge@wyo.gov.
The gathering will be in the agency’s hearing room in the Hansen Building, 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.
You can attend by “video conference and actively participate” at us02web.zoom.us/j/81691648448. You can also call 346-248-7799, meeting No. 816 9164 8448. For an “audiostream without actively participating,” go to 159.238.23.19:8000/live.