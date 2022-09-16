Black Hills Energy eyes ‘net zero’ on NG by 2035
The local natural gas provider plans to emit, on a net basis, no greenhouse gas emissions from such operations by 2035, it was just announced.
On Thursday, the utility, Black Hills Energy unveiled what it described as “an updated clean energy target to further reduce methane emissions associated with its natural gas utility system.” The company is also the primary electricity provider in this geographic area.
The new target of “Net Zero by 2035” doubles the business’ previous commitment of halving greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity for mains and services by 2035, according to a news release. It “expands the scope of the goal to include all sources of methane emissions in the company’s distribution system.”
Meanwhile, “on the electric side of our business, we have already achieved over a one-third reduction in GHG intensity since 2005, reaching a nearly 10% reduction across our multi-state electric utility system since announcing our goal in 2020,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Wyoming. His comments came in a written statement that was distributed via email.
Stege continued that “we have plans in place today, without reliance on future technologies, to achieve our corporate climate goals calling for a 40% reduction in GHG intensity from our electric utility operations by 2030 and 70% by 2040.”
There’s information online about the emissions targets for power and natural gas: blackhillsenergy.com/our-company/commitment-sustainability.
New podcast features unusual experiences
The first season of a new podcast designed to share Wyomingites’ experiences with the rest of their state has been released.
Episodes of “That Doesn’t Happen Every Day” features interviews with people who’ve survived rattlesnake bites, hiked to the B-17 crash on bomber mountain and experienced a prison riot in Rawlins. Stories range from important events in Wyoming history to true crime and even a few encounters with the unexplained.
“It’s really important for me to interview people who’ve had a firsthand experience with something uncommon,” says Dean Petersen, the podcast’s producer. “I try to get the guests on the show to paint a picture in listeners’ heads of what actually happened in the style of a radio documentary.”
Notable episodes on “That Doesn’t Happen Every Day” include an interview with art dealer Harvey Deselms who knowingly moved his art gallery into a building in Cheyenne where a body had been buried in the 1990s and an interview with Gene Gagliano who left New York to teach in a one room schoolhouse near Fort Phil Kearny in the 1970s.
“My only real criteria to be on the show is that you have either experienced something unusual and interesting or that you are at least close to it, like the episode where I interviewed Jerred Metz who wrote a book about Earl Durand’s violent rampage near Cody and Powell in 1939.”
Not all episodes of the program take place in Wyoming.
“When Your Landlord Becomes a Legend” recounts the story of Petersen’s parents renting a house from painter Bob Ross when they were stationed in Alaska.
“I love how accessible people are in Wyoming, so most of my stories come from people and events here,” Petersen said. “However, I’d never turn down an interesting story from any place.”
Listen to “That Doesn’t Happen Every Day” for free at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1972170 or by searching for “That Doesn’t Happen Every Day Podcast.”
Petersen invites people to email him about their own unusual experiences or feedback about the program at: deanarthurpetersen@gmail.com.