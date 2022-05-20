Hunger initiative allocates $110,000 for grocery costs
First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, allocated $110,000 in May to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
The response will address the rising cost of food as economic pressures continue to precipitate an increase in need and a strain on available resources, challenging the ability of anti-hunger organizations statewide to keep fresh produce, protein and other items on their shelves.
“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” Gordon said in a news release. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible to meet the need as communicated by our ‘boots on the ground’ partners.”
Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Regional Network works closely with organizations in each county to ensure that need is articulated to Wyoming Hunger Initiative and, as a result, Wyoming Hunger Initiative can respond accordingly thanks to the generosity of so many that donate. The John P. Ellbogen Foundation partnered with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to ensure that funds were distributed during this challenging time to keep up with the demand on resources and access to much needed supplies.
Furthermore, the Ellbogen Foundation specified $60,000 be designated for Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, and Niobrara as additional support for counties who are experiencing higher levels of impact.
Governor urges residents to take advantage of tax refund
Gov. Mark Gordon is reminding Wyoming homeowners that they may qualify for a partial property tax refund through funding made available by legislation he signed into law in March.
The Property Tax Refund Program has a deadline of June 6, and is open to homeowners who have been Wyoming residents for the past five years that have paid their 2021 property tax in full. Homeowners must also meet income requirements specific to the county of residence and personal asset limits.
“Wyoming has not raised tax rates, and yet Wyoming citizens are feeling the pinch as their home values have risen,” Gordon said. “They are seeing it in their assessed valuations on their property. Homeowners need some relief, and this program offers some.”
The legislation states that refunds shall not exceed half of your 2021 property tax bill, and includes limits based on the median residential property tax liability of the applicant’s county of residence.
Application forms and additional information are available from your local county treasurer and from the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Applications may be submitted online at https://wptrs.wyo.gov/ or mailed to the Department of Revenue.