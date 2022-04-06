Wyoming Open Pool Tournament returns this weekendThe annual Wyoming Open Pool Tournament returns to the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga for its 14th year Thursday through Sunday.
This four-day tournament is divided into four divisions of Masters, Expert, Classic and Sportsman to give every skill level a chance to compete. Players younger than 18 will compete with adults in the various brackets appropriate to their skill level. This year about a half dozen kids are signed up.
This event is a regular stop for Billiard Congress of American Hall of Fame members because of the sizable prize money. However, this year’s tournament dates have resulted in scheduling conflicts with both national and international contests. As a result, the only professional pool player available to attend, as of press time, is Rodney “The Rocket” Morris.
This year’s tournament has 150 players registered with an entry fee of $30 per player and up depending on the division level of play. There is a table fee for each contest entered. All officially sanctioned contests will be played at the Community Center and the Recreation Center.
The tournament gathers players from across Wyoming as well as from seven states this year, said director Mark Osborne.
All entry fees plus an additional $13,000 in prize money will be given out this year. This contest charges no administration, table or green fees. Last year’s payout was more than $24,000, said Osborne. The 24 winners each get a plaque and all entrants get a free T-shirt.
There are three contests played on 22 tables over four days. Scotch Doubles, Single Elimination and the eight-ball/Saratoga competition. These contests will begin Thursday evening and end with the finals Sunday.
This Wyoming Open contest will be livestreamed on ontherailtv.com for those who can’t attend.
This event has about 50 sponsors that provide $5,000 of the prize money, along with the Carbon County Visitors Council that provides $4,000 in funding each year. This event is put on in association with the Saratoga Lions Club and local businessman Ed Glode.
For more information, contact Osborne at 307-710-1447 or e-mail wyomingopen@gmail.com.
Wyoming Arts Council seeks musicians for Summer Road Trip
The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2022 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at state parks, historic sites and trails; Wyoming visitor centers; museums and festivals. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.
To apply for consideration, musicians must complete the interest form online by April 27. The form requires some general information about the artist’s music as well as web links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify in order to be considered.
Songs will be juried by Kendall Smith, director or programming at The Arts Campus at Willits in Basalt, Colorado, based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), which is working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.
For additional information, please contact Taylor Craig, taylor.craig@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.