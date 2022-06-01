Cheyenne police shoot, kill homicide suspectCHEYENNE (WNE) — Local law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a Nebraska homicide, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after noon on Saturday near the 2500 block of East 11th Street, CPD said in a news release distributed by email.
Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team responded to the incident involving the homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, according to CPD.
The police department recently advised the public that he was believed to be in the area, after officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 580 Livingston Ave. for a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm. They searched the area but could not find the suspect, who had reportedly fled the scene on foot.
“Further investigation revealed Saunders was located at a residence,” in the area where he was ultimately shot and killed, CPD said Saturday.
The SWAT team went to the location Saturday with a warrant to enter the residence and asked Saunders to leave the building, CPD said. When he refused, the officers deployed gas to flush him out of the home. Saunders responded by pulling a firearm, and officers fired on him, killing him.
No one else was hurt, according to CPD.
Police officials in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Saunders was wanted in connection with several shootings in that area.
“Saunders has an extensive history of violence,” Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer wrote on the department’s Facebook page, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Around May 13, Saunders allegedly shot his sister in the foot at the home of their grandfather, Spencer said. He allegedly then killed his aunt, Karen Cooper.
Wyoming State Parks add mental health hotlineState government is further increasing efforts to try to get mental health help to those who need it, via a campaign to let people using Wyoming state parks know about how to get assistance. This could help prevent some suicides in Wyoming, which has been dealing with a relatively large number of them.
The messaging campaign’s theme is “You Matter,” and it has begun in state parks. It says “how to reach out for help via phone (1-800-273-TALK) or text (741741). The numbers connect to a statewide hotline,” according to the news release.
Informational posters have been distributed in the state parks and at Wyoming historic sites. This is via a partnership with the parks and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Although getting outdoors is no mental health panacea, it can help. Such “benefits of spending time outdoors are well documented, as are the mental health benefits of exercise,” Gordon’s office said.
Gordon’s office reminds people that if you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, call 911. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can also text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.