Trach cleanup event rescheduled because of weather
Albany County Clean Water Advocates are using Laramie Clean Up Days to help remove trash from Spring Creek channel, and weather has prompted the group to reschedule its event originally planned for Sunday.
Instead, meeting at 9 a.m. June 5 in the parking lot of the Snowy Range Visitor Center, participants will work their way up and downstream picking up trash. Following the cleanup, they’ll meet for a picnic at LaPrele Park in Laramie.
The city will supply trash bags and safety vest for participants and pick up full bags. The Clean Water Advocates also will provide plates, tableware and some beverages at the picnic.
For more information, visit albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org.
WyomingPBS producing series on state’s mental health crisis
The Mountain West is in the grips of a full blown mental health crisis, and Wyoming is ground zero. Stigma in isolated rural communities prevents people from seeking help, but with addiction, suicide and PTSD devastating the state, it is time to start a conversation.
Wyoming PBS has recognized this issue and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a six-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man-on-the-street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming’s mental health crisis.
“Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors – both children and adults – are not getting the mental health care they deserve,” said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO, in a news release. “I’m hopeful (this series) will encourage more people to ask for help if they’re struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming.”
The first episode, titled “The Cowboy Code,” takes a look at the stigma around mental health, which can stop people from getting treatment. The Cowboy Code premiered Friday on WyomingPBS, with an encores at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at noon Sunday. The show also can be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org.
Free state parks passes for students and family
For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is joining with state and federal partners to sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands, including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.
Gordon named Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission’s chair
The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission has named Gov. Mark Gordon as its chairman.
He was voted to be the IOGCC chair this week, according to a state of Wyoming announcement. He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October.
The IOGCC is a multi-state government agency chartered by Congress in 1935. It includes 38 states; all of the states adjoining ours, as well as Wyoming, are members, according to the commission’s website. The commission is meant to be its member states’ “collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources,” said a Thursday news release from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
In that announcement, and in a similar one from his own office, Gordon said that he looks “forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship.”
Gordon also is chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.