Frison poster wins Society for American Archaeology award
For the 11th time, the poster celebrating Wyoming Archaeology Month has won the Society for American Archaeology poster contest.
This years poster, titled “George Carr Frison, Rancher Archaeologist,” honors Frison’s lifelong commitment to Wyoming’s 13,000-year human history.
Frison was the first head of the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology and the first state archaeologist. He educated generations of Cowboy State archaeologists and documented his scientific contributions in more than a dozen books and 100 scientific publications.
The poster is free and available at the Anthropology Building on the UW campus at 12th and Lewis streets.
Base personnel detonate totaled HUMVEE near Kimball
A team from the 90th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base were scheduled to conduct a series of controlled detonations Tuesday to render the scene of a totaled HUMVEE safe following a fire while the vehicle was transiting Highway 71 near the city of Kimball, Nebraska, on Monday.
Nebraska State Patrol closed the highway in the interest of public safety during the detonations. Security forces airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren remained on scene to secure the vehicle, according to a news release from the base.
Security forces airmen assigned to the 790 MSFS safely egressed the vehicle near mile marker 23 after noticing flames while transiting the highway. However, they were unable to remove ammunition, including 40 mm grenades, from the burning vehicle due to the intensity of the flames.
The airmen quickly contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon. The Kimball sheriff and fire departments, as well as Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation, all responded to the scene. Kimball County emergency officials extinguished the flames from the vehicle and nearby grass and field areas following the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.
Cheney, colleagues seek to protect family owned farms, ranches
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has joined more than 70 of her colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution recognizing the important role of the stepped-up basis in preserving family owned farms, ranches and small businesses.
A long-standing provision in the tax code, the stepped-up basis prevents heirs from paying capital gains taxes on inherited assets such as land, equipment or buildings, according to a news release from Cheney’s office.
“The stepped-up basis is an important provision of our tax code that helps farmers, ranchers and small businesses pass their assets on from generation to generation,” Cheney said in the release. “Our agriculture industry and small businesses have suffered during this pandemic, and should not be saddled with more government overreach and higher capital gains taxes.”
The resolution is supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, USA Rice, National Grange and National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 98% of farms are family owned. If the stepped-up basis is eliminated, 66% of all mid-sized farms would see an increased tax liability.