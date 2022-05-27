Cheney says she’s tested positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.
“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning,” she tweeted later that day. “I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming.”
Here in Laramie County, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the COVID-19 community level to be low, according to the agency’s website on Wednesday. The information appeared to have been current as of last Thursday. “People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” the CDC noted.
However, for the District of Columbia, the community level is considered to be medium by the U.S. health agency.
Change in seasons comes with seat belt enforcement
Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket enforcement effort.
The national seat belt campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday through June 5.
“So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seat belt,” said Interim Administrator Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence.
“Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt. The Click It or Ticket campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
In 2020 in Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage was only 82.5%. Nationally in 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
Call out for recalled Jif peanut butter
J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the United States for potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include items with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by dates.
The recalled product lists consist of various sizes and types of peanut butter including Natural Creamy, Creamy, Reduced-Fat Creamy, Creamy Omega, Natural Crunchy, Crunchy, Natural, Natural Honey, No-Added Sugar, various squeeze pouches, to-go packs and more. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8rmkr8to verify the list of all recalled products.
If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980.