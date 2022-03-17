Governor rescinds Public Health Emergency declaration
Gov. Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order on Monday rescinding the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
To facilitate efforts to address the state’s nursing shortage, the governor signed a separate executive order to allow working nurses time to get licensed in Wyoming, according to a news release.
Executive Order 2022-03, “Executive Order Rescinding Declaration Of A State Of Emergency And Public Health Emergency,” immediately rescinds Executive Order 2020-2.
“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” Gordon said in a prepared statement Monday. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not. There is one lingering concern — Wyoming’s shortage of health care workers. This shortage includes nurses, and has existed long-before COVID and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Therefore, Executive Order 2022-02, “Nurse And Nursing Assistant Staffing Emergency And Temporary Relief,” is effective today and remains in effect for 60 days.”
That order allows nurses and nursing assistants licensed in other jurisdictions to provide nursing care in Wyoming in order to address staffing shortages.
Copies of both executive orders can be found on the governor’s website at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/executive-orders.
Average gasoline prices unchanged in past week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 66.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.59 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline also is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Legislature closes dark money loophole
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed HB 80, which closes a loophole that had allowed dark money organizations to avoid filing required disclosure reports by simply paying a small fine, according to a news release from Wyoming Promise.
Like most states, Wyoming has a law that requires “independent expenditure organizations” that spend money to favor or disfavor specific political candidates to file reports disclosing their major donors and the money they spent in such electioneering communications. If those reports are not filed, the organization was subject to a one-time fine of $500.
“When dark money groups are spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to influence our elections, a fine of just $500 is just a cost of doing business,” Ken Chestek, chairperson of Wyoming Promise, said in the release. “In essence, those groups could just buy their way out of disclosing their donors and their expenses for the low-low price of $500.”
Wyoming Promise therefore advocated for an amendment to the reporting requirement to increase the fine for failing to file reports up to $500 per day the report was late, and ending only when the report is actually filed. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee took the issue up and unanimously proposed the change to the full Legislature.
The Wyoming House of Representatives adopted the change by a vote of 41-15-4, and the Senate adopted it by a vote of 22-8. Gordon signed the bill into law on March 9.