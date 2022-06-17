Rainbow Family gathering set for Routt National Forest
The Rainbow Family of Living Light plans to hold it 50th anniversary gathering on the Routt National Forest in the Adams Park area of northwest Routt County, Colorado. The Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District manages that portion of forest out of the Steamboat Springs office.
The incident will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday, and participants have already begun arriving. The Forest will experience the highest concentration of visitors during the first week of July.
The Rainbow Family is a loose-knit group of people from throughout the United States and other countries who gather annually in a national forest. Since the first gathering near Strawberry Lake on the Arapaho National Forest in 1972, the event has been held on a different national forest each year.
This year’s gathering is expected to draw around 10,000 visitors.
The USDA Forest Service has mobilized a national incident management team with experience managing these types of events. The team works closely with the local community, including law enforcement agencies, to protect the health and safety of everyone involved and to lessen environmental impacts to the site by providing information and enforcing laws.
A gathering of this size can have significant impacts on traffic, communities, local resources, residents, and visitors, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release. Local businesses can expect to see large numbers of Rainbow Family participants visiting stores and buying food and supplies along routes to the gathering site. Forest and county roads in the vicinity may become congested and road closures and/or traffic detours may happen.
“We understand there are concerns about the impacts to nearby communities, businesses and our neighbors,” said Russ Bacon, Forest Supervisor for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. “We have already begun working with our partners to minimize any negative effects to local communities and the environment as much as possible.”
For more information about the 2022 Rainbow gathering, visit fs.usda.gov/goto/rainbowgathering.
Conservation groups sue BLM, Interior over oil and gas permits
Two conservation groups sued the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management in federal court in Washington on Wednesday. The plaintiffs cited the issuance of more than 3,500 oil and gas drilling permits in Wyoming and New Mexico that are allegedly in violation of multiple environmental acts.
The lawsuit alleged DOI, BLM, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland and BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning violated implementation regulations found in the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
According to a news release, WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity, two environmental groups, sued because the oil and gas wells could produce “approximately 490 million to 600 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions over their operational lives.”
“Today’s lawsuit is about enforcing the reality that more oil and gas extraction only stands to fuel the climate crisis, contrary to the promises of President Biden,” said Jeremy Nichols, WildEarth Guardians climate and energy program director, in the announcement.
According to the suit, BLM’s approval of applications for permits to drill “failed to evaluate the cumulative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions that will result from these approvals under NEPA, and failed to consider the impact of these emissions as they related to BLM’s procedural and substantive obligations under the ESA and FLPMA.”
The suit alleged four violations against BLM and DOI. The legal complaint cited a failure to consult on the effect greenhouse gas emissions from the approved wells will have on endangered species, failure to consider degradation of public lands and failure to “take a hard look” at cumulative greenhouse gas emissions, climate impacts and environmental justice.
BLM did not comment right away. The case number for the suit in U.S. District Court is 1:22-cv-1716.