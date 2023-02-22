WYDOT logo

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Snow plow drivers are running out of room for snow as another winter storm bears down on the state.

Throughout much of the day Monday and Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed because of winter conditions. More snow is predicted throughout the week, with winds that could reach 60 mph. I-80 has closed more often this year than in 2022, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation tally of road closure hours per month posted on the agency's 511 website.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus