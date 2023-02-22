...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Snow plow drivers are running out of room for snow as another winter storm bears down on the state.
Throughout much of the day Monday and Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed because of winter conditions. More snow is predicted throughout the week, with winds that could reach 60 mph. I-80 has closed more often this year than in 2022, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation tally of road closure hours per month posted on the agency's 511 website.
“We thought (a percentage of closures) would be the best way to track that data, because sometimes a road will close, reopen and close in the same day,” Jordan Achs, public relations specialist with WYDOT, explained. “We also include time open to commercial vehicles, because we know there are wind only closures, so sometimes passenger cars can get through but commercial vehicles can’t.”
This January, I-80 was closed to commercial vehicles 14.48% of the time, and open 85.52% of the month. I-80 was closed to passenger vehicles 11.34% of the time, and open to passenger vehicles 88.66% of the month.
In January of 2022, I-80 was closed to commercial vehicles 7.99% of the time, and open 92.01% of the month. I-80 was closed to passenger vehicles 3.75% of the time, and open to passenger vehicles 96.25% of the month.
Achs said snowplow operators are struggling with excess snow cleared from the highways this year, as the normal snow storage is “completely full.”
“They push it back into those ditches near the road. They help with snow storage, and they're having to clear those out more than usual,” Achs said. “The drifting has been particularly bad this year. The winds, plus the snow, have made for really deep and long drifts that are physically impassable."
WYDOT crews have had to use rotary plows, normally used for clearing roads that are closed all winter like Wyoming Highway 130 over the Snowy Range, to keep roads open this winter, especially near Muddy Gap and on the Shirley Rim.
“They’ve been working hard trying to keep up, but it has been a harsh winter,” Achs said. “The snow is the texture that is very conducive to blowing around, so visibility and drifting have been really challenging this year.”