JACKSON — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been clearing markers in the state’s right of way along Highway 22, including political signs and memorials, upsetting some Teton County residents.

“I am appalled that WYDOT would just remove the crosses and not give anyone any notice,” said Melanie Harrice, who was in the car with husband Bob Arndt when he was killed by a drunk driver on Highway 22 in 2017.

