JACKSON — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been clearing markers in the state’s right of way along Highway 22, including political signs and memorials, upsetting some Teton County residents.
“I am appalled that WYDOT would just remove the crosses and not give anyone any notice,” said Melanie Harrice, who was in the car with husband Bob Arndt when he was killed by a drunk driver on Highway 22 in 2017.
A few hundred feet from Arndt’s cross was an often-adorned memorial to Wiley Jay Olsen, a 17-year-old Jackson Hole High School student who died in a car accident in September 2020.
The memorials were on the grassy stretch between the highway and bike path, in the state highway right of way.
Crews remove about four to five memorials a year in the five counties that make up District 3, said Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT’s regional public relations specialist. The memorials might have stuck around for years despite the agency’s policy to remove them simply because they weren’t high on the understaffed agency’s list, she said.
WYDOT’s safety policy requires the removal of all memorials, from small markers to “huge crosses with lights or reflective mirrors,” Harsha said.
“It’s really hard to draw the line with what’s distracting to drivers and what’s not,” Harsha said.
She recommended that people who want to memorialize loved ones who have died in car crashes look into the state-sanctioned memorial signs.
That suggestion didn’t land well with Harrice, who said that she didn’t want to replace her husband’s hand-made, uniquely decorated cross with “something generic and ugly and impersonal.”
While Harrice said she saw how political signs could be distracting, she remained unconvinced that the public would benefit from the removal of memorials.
“Saying that a memorial is distracting is a load of crap,” Harrice said.
To get around the spirit of the regulations while complying with the letter of the law, there are more options for political signs than memorials.
When Skyline subdivision resident Lisa Ridgway noticed last week that WYDOT had removed political banners from her fence, she invited candidates to come and put them back up.
Ridgway said that before talking with neighbors, she didn’t know what the problem was. She’d never had signs removed since she started her fence advocacy with Barack Obama in 2008.
“It’s on my fence,” she said, “so I assume that’s my property.”
Harsha said WYDOT’s purview extends 1 foot outside its right of way, which might be why the signs on a private fence were taken down.
Ridgway said her “very Republican” neighbors had signs up for Harriet Hageman, the GOP candidate for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Those signs were taken down, too.
Harsha said that once WYDOT starts removing signs from an area, “we must remove them all just to be fair.”
Over the weekend Ridgway helped Town Council candidate Jonathan Schechter put the same sign up a few feet farther back from the property line after another candidate had retrieved a handful of confiscated signs from WYDOT’s facility south of town.
“I’m not going to be defeated by them just coming along and cleaning them out,” Ridgway said.
Ridgway’s neighbor Leslie Petersen has seen many people learn where they can and can’t put signs.
“This is a very active, politically conscious, socially conscious county,” Petersen said. “And we have had a tradition, forever, of having signs at Skyline Ranch.”
Signs set “way back” from the right of way “don’t really interfere with anybody’s view,” Peterson said, and they bring attention to the importance of our democracy and voting.
Farther along Highway 22 at Crane Creek Ranch, landowner Wendy Morgan has learned to advise political candidates who want to advertise in her yard to get crafty and put their signs on stakes, above and directly behind her fence.